Tejas Burger Joint Opens in Tomball; Drawing Quite the Crowds





Tomball, Texas – Tejas Burger Joint opened its doors in Tomball at the beginning of the month. The parent company, Tejas Barbecue & Chocolate, is known for its craft chocolates and traditional pit-fire barbecue. Having built quite a reputation for serving up authentic Texas BBQ, many Tomball natives rushed to support the new restaurant venture.

The new location at 214 W. Main Street was already picking up buzz and had to close early on Saturday after selling out of patties.

The small restaurant greatly underestimated the turnout for their burgers – even posting a photo on their Facebook of the crowded spot.

The new burger restaurant serves up handcrafted burgers using 100% all-natural Angus beef ground in house. It’s also known as the home of The Smokehouse Burger, a signature burger smoked & grilled served up with smoked cheddar, caramelized onion, house bacon, and green onion aioli.

The burger joint also serves up a Caesar burger with caesar dressed romaine, a mushroom swiss, a bleu cheeseburger, and a Native Texan that is ½ lb Tejas Chile Relleno grind with pepper jack cheese, corn tortilla, poblano mayo, ranchero, and guacamole. They also serve up the Damage Control which is a burger with guacamole, ranchero sauce, a fried egg, and no bun.

All burgers can be singles, doubles, or triples and are served with house lattice chips. Sides include fries, tater tots, onions rings, and shakes.

The restaurant is open Tuesday – Sunday and closed on Mondays. Hours on Tuesday – Thursday are from 11 am – 8 pm, Friday – Saturday from 11 am – 9 pm, and Sunday from 11 am – 3 pm.