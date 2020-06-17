Spring, Texas – A teenager was found hanged to death outside Ehrhardt Elementary School, Tuesday evening.

Deputies responded to the school in the 6600 block of Rosebrook Drive around 8:00 PM.

First responders immediately began life-saving efforts in an attempt to save the boy’s life. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Officials say the deceased was a black male in his teens.

“Based on security video, witnesses, and other evidence, preliminary indications are the male hanged himself,” Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. “There are currently no signs of foul play. Cause of death is pending.”

Klein ISD said they grieve this tragedy and is offering the full support of their counseling team to all members of the Klein community. If you are in need of counseling support, please visit https://kleinisd.net/gethelp.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.