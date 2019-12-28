Featured Businesses
Sweet Treat Guide: 10 Places To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Spring, Texas – Looking to treat yourself to something sweet? Here are 10 dessert places in Spring that are guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth craving. From milkshakes to homemade pies, these are the best spots to bring friends and family together.
Top 10 places in Spring, Texas for your sweet treats:
– Chill Milkshake Bar
Chill’s has a wide variety of milkshake flavors to choose from. With inventive names such as Gimme Smore and Cookie Monster, Chill’s even allows you to build your own milkshake! Be sure to check out the waffle bar as well.
Website: http://chillthemilkshakebar.com
Address: 6402 Louetta Rd, Ste 115, Spring, Texas
Phone number: (832) 559-7093
– Red Top Bakery
At Red Top Bakery you can choose from 40 different styles of cheesecake. The bakery also sells cookies, toffee, cinnamon rolls, along with assorted breads and pies.
Website: http://redtopbakery.com
Address: 6402 Louetta #105, Spring, Texas 77379
Phone number: (832) 559-3150
– Snowflake Donut’s Cafe
This locally owned mom & pop donut shop serves up fresh donuts daily. Their donuts are hand-cut and fried in-house with a wide variety to choose from.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/snowflakedonutslouetta/
Address: 4660 Louetta Rd Suite 170, Spring, Texas
Phone number: (832) 585-1106
– Bahama Buck’s
Bahama Buck’s serves up delicious shaved ice creations, smoothies, lemonades, and more. Choose from tons of unique gourmet shaved ice flavors or one of the made-to-order island smoothies. The place is both Gluten-free & Celiac friendly.
Website: http://www.bahamabucks.com/
Address: 3403 Louetta, Ste A, Spring, Texas
Phone number: (281) 377-8482
– Euro Bakery & Greek Restaurant Cafe
This small family-owned Greek bakery and restaurant serves up delicious homemade chocolate and vanilla cakes. Along with cakes, the bakery features cookies, pastries, pies, and can even create a custom cake just for you.
Website: http://www.eurobakery-cafe.com/
Address: 5010 Louetta Rd, Spring, Texas
Phone number: (281) 257-3023
– El Kiosko
Enjoy authentic Mexican desserts at El Kiosko. The place serves up unique water-based ice cream with 100% fruit known as Trole along with fruit salads, popsicles, and milkshakes.
Website: http://www.elkioskofrutasyhelados.com
Address: 100 Cypresswood Dr., Suite E, Spring, Texas
Phone number: (281) 719-8587
– UKiss Snack Shop
Sweet and savory are brought together at UKiss Snack Shop. Indulge in Choose from apples preparades, ice cream, fruit salads, churros, and smoothies.
Website: http://ukiss.shop
Address: 3835 Louetta Rd Ste B, Spring, Texas
Phone number: (832) 299-6514
– R.J. Goodies
This family-owned bakery serves up a delicious array of specialty cakes and more. You can enjoy seasonal specialty items, cookies, cakes and tons of other baked goods.
Website: http://www.rjgoodies.net/
Address: 17297 Stuebner Airline Rd, Spring, Texas
Phone number: (281) 376-4554
– House of Pies The Woodlands
Indulge in mini pies, cakes, cookies, and brownies 24/7. House of Pies is always open and ready to serve up one of their specialty pumpkin, key lime, or coconut custard pies. There are also cheesecake and ice cream desserts as well.
Website: http://www.houseofpies.com/
Address: 1330 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, Texas
Phone number: (713) 389-5514
– DeNovo Coffee – Spring
DeNovo Coffee serves up more than just lattes and drip coffee. The coffee shop has an extensive dessert menu featuring refreshing Italian cream sodas, fruit smoothies, and chocolate milk-based drinks. Perfect for adults and kids!
Website: http://www.denovocoffee.com/
Address: 4880 Louetta Rd, Spring, Texas
Phone number: (346) 808-5979
Thank you NetDepot!
Our website is proudly housed out of a local data center. Our state-of-the-art servers are managed by our partners at NetDepot.com located in Spring, Texas!
Disclaimer:
All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Information, reports, releases, and events are subject to change. Any logos or trademarked images are copyright protected by their respective owners. Their use does not imply endorsement of or by this website.
Spring Media, LLC is independently and privately owned. We are not affiliated or endorsed by any government or civic entity, including any City or any other government or administrative organization.
