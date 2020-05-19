UPDATE: The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has just confirmed that the suspect committed suicide inside of the home while Harris County Violent Crimes Investigators were attempting to serve the warrant. More information will be available shortly.

Spring, Texas – SWAT teams with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are currently working to extricate one of the suspects in this Sunday’s armed robbery of a Spring Pizza Hut who is barricaded inside his home.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Investigators were attempting to serve a warrant for the suspect at a residence in Canyon Oak Place, Spring.

The suspect fired a weapon inside the house while the HCSO Violent Crimes Investigators were on scene. Investigators pulled back from the residence and SWAT was requested.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is now attempting to extricate the suspect from the home.

Spring Happenings will have more information as soon as it is available.