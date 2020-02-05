SWAT Scene Unfolding In Connection To Shooting Involving Wrecker Driver





Spring, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team has been called to an apartment in the 21600 block of Spring Plaza where police say a man is barricaded inside of an apartment.

Officials say the man inside of the apartment is possibly connected to this morning’s shooting which injured a wrecker driver.

The original incident happened around 7:00 AM near the intersection of Spring Stuebner and Spring Plaza Drive. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzales, a wrecker driver was shot in the chest while driving down Spring Stuebner and then crashed into the ditch.

The wrecker driver was transported to a local hospital and is being stabilized. The Sheriff says he is in ‘guarded’ condition.

According to reports by KPRC, the wrecker driver was identified as Pozzie Cowart Jr. who works as a repo driver for Coast to Coast Motors.

HCSO urges residents to avoid the area.

An active SWAT scene is underway. Check back for updates.