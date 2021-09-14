dark
Hand-Picked Top-Read Stories
Trending Tags
28 shares
28
0
0
1 minute read

Suspects In Custody After Robbing Spring Walgreens, Fleeing from Police

SpringHappenings.com
September 14, 2021
Photo Credit: Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office
Total
28
Shares
28
0
0

Spring, Texas – Two suspects are in custody after robbing a Spring Walgreens Drug Store.

The robbery took place at the Walgreens located at 19710 Holzwarth Road near Cypresswood and I-45.

After robbing the store of cash, the suspects fled from police and led Harris County Precinct 4 Constables in pursuit of the vehicle. The suspects were apprehended and taken into custody 4 miles away at the Flying J Truck Stop located near W Richey and I-45.

According to HCPCT4 Officials, one of the suspects was out on bond for a murder charge.

Robbery charges are pending.

Total
28
Shares
Share 28
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Previous Post

Harris County Flood Control District To Begin Demolition Of Former Raveneaux Country Club

byNathan Graves
September 14, 2021
Next Post

Hurricane Nicholas Leaves Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power Across Houston

byNathan Graves
September 14, 2021