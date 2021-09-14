Suspects In Custody After Robbing Spring Walgreens, Fleeing from Police





Spring, Texas – Two suspects are in custody after robbing a Spring Walgreens Drug Store.

The robbery took place at the Walgreens located at 19710 Holzwarth Road near Cypresswood and I-45.

After robbing the store of cash, the suspects fled from police and led Harris County Precinct 4 Constables in pursuit of the vehicle. The suspects were apprehended and taken into custody 4 miles away at the Flying J Truck Stop located near W Richey and I-45.

According to HCPCT4 Officials, one of the suspects was out on bond for a murder charge.

Robbery charges are pending.