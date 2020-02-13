Suspects Drive Truck Through Front of CVS in an Attempt to Steal ATM Machine





Spring, Texas – Six suspects are on the run after a ‘smash and grab’ at a Spring CVS Pharmacy.

The incident happened at the CVS located in the 10800 block of Gleannloch Forest Drive.

The call was received as a burglary in progress. When deputies arrived just three minutes later, they discovered a truck had smashed through the front entrance of the store. Investigators learned that the truck had been reported stolen.

Six suspects were captured on video surveillance driving a white pickup truck through the front doors after the store had closed for the night. The suspects could be seen on video run into the business and attempt to remove the ATM machine from inside. The suspects were unsuccessful and fled the scene before police arrived.

Constables are asking the public to help identify the suspects in this case. They are described as males in their early twenties wearing all dark clothing and black masks.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, you’re urged to contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at 281-376-3472.