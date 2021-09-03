Suspects Arrested In Prostitution Sting Operation Along FM 1960





Harris County, Texas – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office announced that it has concluded a prostitution sting operation along the FM 1960 corridor. The operation began on September 1 to coincide with the beginning of new state laws regarding human trafficking, including one that changes sex solicitation from a misdemeanor to a felony.

The work was carried out by the Constable’s Criminal Investigations Division and Special Operations Unit and resulted in the arrests of ten individuals who attempted to solicit sex or sex acts from undercover investigators. One of the suspects was unlawfully carrying a weapon and another was a registered sex offender.

The operation was prompted by numerous complaints from residents concerning prostitution and other illegal activity in the area.

Constable Herman said in the announcement, “Precinct 4 has taken a firm stance on identifying and assisting Human Trafficking victims and eradicating prostitution from the neighborhoods and business in our area. Prostitution is one of the prime driving forces behind human trafficking, with the new felony penalties the demand for paid sex will be reduced.”