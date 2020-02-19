Connect with us

Suspect Shot After Pulling Knife on Deputy At Popeye's Chicken

2 days ago

Spring, Texas – A suspect was shot multiple times by a Precinct 4 Deputy Constable after pulling a knife on the officer.

The scene is unfolding in the 20035 block of Interstate 45 at the Popeye’s Chicken.

According to officials, deputies responded after receiving reports of a suspicious person. When deputies arrived, the suspect fled and attempted to car-jack a nearby person. The officer engaged the suspect, at which time the suspect pulled a knife on the officer. The officer shot the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing scene. Check back for updates.

