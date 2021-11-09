Suspect Earns Fourth DWI With Dangerous Golf Cart Driving With Child Passengers

Spring, Texas – On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to a report of a female passenger who had been injured after falling out of a moving golf cart at the 18200 block of Tacoma Ridge Drive. Upon arriving, deputies administered field sobriety tests and determined that the driver, Ryan Dodge, was intoxicated.

Dodge had three previous DWIs on his record. It was also discovered during Wednesday’s incident that there were two child passengers while Dodge was driving the golf cart. According to Constable Mark Herman, Dodge was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail having been charged with Driving While Intoxicated With a Child Passenger.

Under Texas law a fourth DWI conviction amounts to a third-degree felony. The penalties for a third-degree felony include up to 10 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.