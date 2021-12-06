dark
Suspect Detained after Woman Found Shot to Death in Gleannloch Farms

SpringHappenings.com
December 6, 2021
Spring, Texas – A woman is dead after being found shot at her home in Gleannloch Farms.

The shooting scene is unfolding in the 19800 block of Rose Dawn Lane.

Constable deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 responded to the home just after 10:30 AM after receiving 911 calls for multiple gun shots fired in the area. Officials say when they arrived they found a female victim with a gun shot wound to her head. The female was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Officials say a possible suspect has been detained at the scene.

This is a developing story. Additional updates will be posted once available.

Previous Post

Northwest Assistance Ministries Extends Deadline For Holiday Toy Drive Donations To December 10

byNathan Graves
December 3, 2021