Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In 2014 Cold Case





Harris County, Texas – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has announced that a man has been charged with capital murder in connection with a cold case in northeast Harris County from 2014.

17-year-old Taj Kareem Smith was shot and killed near a children’s playground in the 2600 block of Whitinham on November 12, 2014. The unnamed suspect, now 22, was 16 at the time of the shooting. The suspect is currently detained on unrelated charges.

Gonzalez tweeted, “May the victim rest in peace and kudos to our investigators for a job well done.”