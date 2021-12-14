Suspect Captured, Charged with Capital Murder in Shooting of Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy

Harris County, Texas – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting on October 16, 2021, that killed Precinct 4 Constable deputy Kareem Atkins and injured two others at a Houston nightclub.

The Harris County District Attorney’s office announced that Eddie Miller has been charged with counts including capital murder, attempted capital murder of a peace officer, and aggravated assault.

According to investigators, Miller opened fire on a group of deputies who were working an extra security job at the 45 Norte Bar and Lounge.

Kareem Atkins had served with Harris County Precinct 4 for 18 years. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Deputy Darryl Garrett remains in ICU at a Houston area hospital. Deputy Jaqaim Barthem has been released and is recovering from his injuries.

“You kill one of our officers, we will arrest you,” said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. “I’m just amazed at the work have done, and really, I know it seems like a long time, but it’s been a short time toward the obstacles they were up against.”

Finner said they used Atkins’ handcuffs to arrest Miller.

Miller remains in the Harris County Jail with no bond on the capital murder charge and a total of $1,000,000.00 for the other two charges.