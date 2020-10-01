Spring, Texas – Deputies with the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Fox Run subdivision Thursday.

Officials say that the vehicle was initially stopped due to multiple traffic violations. During the course of the traffic stop, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a large amount of illegal drugs and narcotics. Methamphetamine, ecstasy, heroin, liquid codeine, THC oil, cocaine, and other various prescription drugs were found in the vehicle.

The Constables Office says that a suspect was arrested for possession of the illegal narcotics and resisting arrest.

A mug shot or suspect information was not immediately available.

