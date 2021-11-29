dark
Suspect Arrested On Sixth DWI Charge After Crashing Vehicle

Nathan Graves
November 29, 2021
Houston, Texas – On November 26, 2021, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to reports of a vehicle crash at the 3500 block of North Sam Houston Parkway West. The driver, identified as 60-year-old Johnie Robinson, displayed multiple signs of intoxication.

Robinson refused to comply with a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and refused to give a breath or blood specimen for testing. Deputies proceeded to obtain and execute a warrant for a blood specimen and a complete criminal history check revealed that Robinson had five prior DWI convictions on his record.

Constable Mark Herman stated of the case, “Johnie Robinson was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Driving While Intoxicated – 6th offense. His bond was set at $50,000.00 out of the 208th District Court.”

