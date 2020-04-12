Spring, Texas – Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables have a suspect in custody after an attempted robbery at a South Montgomery County Walmart.

The scene unfolded in the 2900 block of Riley Fuzzel near the Grand Parkway.

The suspect who has been identified as Anthoni Jaylen Ross (19) reportedly attempted to rob an individual in the Walmart parking lot. Several good samaritans were able to intervene, stopping the robbery and allowing time for deputies to arrive. Ross led deputies on a brief foot pursuit before being captured in the Fox Run subdivision.

Ross has been charged with Felony Aggravated Robbery and booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

According to public records, Ross was also arrested back in December of 2019 by HCSO after stealing 11 packages of seafood and a jacket from a local retailer. His bond was set to $100 and was released from jail. His court date for the theft charge has been rescheduled due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic.