Suspect Arrested For Intoxication Manslaughter After Killing Mother and Three Children in Fiery Crash Along FM 2920





Spring, Texas – A 28-year-old woman and three of her children, ages five and seven and an infant, were killed in a fiery crash along FM 2920 near Gosling Road Sunday night.

The crash happened in the 5300 block of FM 2920 near the Gosling Road intersection around 8:30 PM.

Accident investigators with Constable Mark Herman’s Office discovered that the at fault vehicle struck the victims vehicle from behind at a high rate of speed. The family’s car was pushed into several other vehicles and then burst into flames, trapping the mother and her children inside. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says that a total of seven vehicles sustained damage in the crash.

The mother and one of her children were pronounced deceased on the scene. Two of her children were taken to the hospital by helicopter, two of which were pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Canada. Herman said that Canada was found to have a blood alcohol level of .15, which is almost twice the legal limit.

Canada is still in the hospital being treated for injuries but is expected to survive.

Daniel Canada has been charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault. If the third child passes, the intoxication assault charge will likely be upgraded. His current bond is set at $160,000.00.

The names of the victims who died in the crash have not yet been released.

