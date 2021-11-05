Sushi Rebel Now Serving Cocktails And Japanese Cuisine In City Place

Spring, Texas – City Place recently added a sushi restaurant to its growing list of dining options after Sushi Rebel opened in the master-planned development in late September. Sushi Rebel is the second restaurant owned by husband-and-wife duo Daniel and Peggy Chang, whose first restaurant, Uptown Sushi, is currently celebrating its 15th year in business.

Sushi Rebel is something of a sibling to Uptown Sushi; the new restaurant’s menu has a significant amount of overlap with its predecessor, yet the two eateries have distinctly different styles and offer different experiences. As residents and patrons in City Place are sure to notice, the atmosphere of Sushi Rebel is well-aligned with the modernity and youthful energy of its surroundings.

Even as the Changs have well-established their ability to bring patrons high-quality sushi at both their restaurants, the Sushi Rebel menu is far from limited to that one aspect of Japanese cuisine. The new restaurant offers a variety of fish and shellfish dishes as well as other classics such as tempura, gyoza, miso soup, and more. Patrons should check the separate lunch and dinner menus to make sure their dish of choice is available when they arrive.

Another point of pride for Sushi Rebel is the drinks menu as their 11 specialty cocktails and martinis explore styles outside of the central Japanese focus. With a dedicated cocktail bar, patrons have the option to come to drink instead of dine and a near-future addition to the restaurant will be a daily happy hour.

Similar to the menu, Sushi Rebel’s interior has been carefully curated by the Changs to produce a certain aesthetic and atmosphere. The floor, ceiling, and walls are adorned with geometric textures and contrasting colors that give off a modern aesthetic, and certainly give the sense of a fresh and promising addition to the community. The atmosphere is mature and professional, but far from rigid.

“The goal was to create a comfortable environment with a look and feel that would change from day into night,” said Peggy. “In the evening, the lighting and music bring a very upbeat energy, especially on the weekend.”

Sushi Rebel is open Monday through Wednesday from 11:00AM to 9:30PM, Thursday and Friday from 11:00AM to 10:00PM, Saturday from 12:00PM to 10:00PM, and Sunday from 12:00PM to 9:30PM. For more information, visit Sushi Rebel’s website.