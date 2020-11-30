Spring, Texas – Six students have been transported to area hospitals after ingesting an unknown substance according to Klein ISD officials.

The incident is happening at Hildebrandt Intermediate School in the 22800 block of Hildebrandt Road.

Officials with the District tell us that several students began experiencing medical difficulties after ingesting an unknown substance that was brought from one of the student’s homes. The substance has not yet been identified.

A total of six students have been transported by ambulance to area hospitals. They were reported to be in stable condition.

The Klein ISD Police Department is investigating.