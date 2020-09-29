Spring, Texas – A student pilot had to make an emergency landing in a field near Hooks Aiport after reportedly losing control of the rudder on Tuesday.

Two people were on board the Cessna 172 that landed in a field at the Gleannloch Farms Sports Complex located just to the southwest of the airport.

The Klein Fire Department said the pilot had to make an emergency landing after he lost control of the rudder.

Sources tell us that both people on board the aircraft walked away with injuries.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the student pilot was 35 years of age.

