Photo: Forecast low temperatures on Wednesday morning.

Spring, Texas – After a nice taste of Fall weather today, warm and humid conditions will be returning tomorrow.

A stronger cold front is forecast to push through Monday into Tuesday bringing another more extended round of colder conditions to the state. Periods of light to moderate rain showers are also expected during the first half of next week, with some snow in the Panhandle!

Many areas of north and west Texas will likely see the first freeze of the season behind this front.

Source: Meteorologist Justin Petrutsas, Facebook.