Street Sweeper Shot to Death in Parking Lot of Lowe’s Near Cypresswood & 249

Harris County, Texas – Detectives with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division are investigating after a street sweeper was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in North Harris County.

The shooting happening around 1:00 AM Friday morning at the Lowe’s located at 19580 TX-249.

When police arrived, they found a male identified as 56-year-old Jose Canales lying outside his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Investigators reviewed video surveillance footage from the store and say that Canales stopped his sweeper truck and exited the vehicle in order to pick up several pieces of large debris. When he did, a silver SUV entered the parking lot and pulled up next to the sweeper truck. Two black males exited the silver SUV and approached Canales.

Canales appeared to resist the suspects and a physical altercation ensued.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot Canales one time. The suspects fled the scene.

Canales can be seen on video collapsing in the parking lot where he succumbed to his injuries.

The man was not discovered until a Lowe’s night shift employee exited the store at 4:00 AM.

“We need your help! This is awful! Canales was simply working, minding his business, and he’s murdered,” HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to the contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.