Storms Expected in Houston Tonight; What you need to know!





Spring, Texas – A cold front will bring the potential for severe weather to develop across the Houston Metroplex this afternoon into early Saturday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT?

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Houston and, more specifically Harris and Montgomery County in a Level 3 ‘Enhanced Risk” area for severe weather to develop. There is a chance that storms could produce damaging wind, hail, and even isolated tornadoes. The line of storms is expected to be quick moving, so flooding is not a concern.

WHEN WILL IT HIT?

The chance for storms to develop begins this afternoon. Some isolated thunderstorms could develop ahead of the squall line. There is a more widespread threat for severe weather Friday night when the line of storms moves across the Houston area. Models indicate that these storms will move across Harris and Montgomery County between 10:00 PM to 1:00 AM.

WHAT CAN I DO TO PREPARE?

I think it is important for folks to understand that not everyone in the threat areas will see severe weather. The threat of severe weather is constantly changing and we will know more as we progress throughout the day. We recommend staying weather aware this afternoon and evening. Ensure you have notifications enabled on your smartphone from the National Weather Service to alert you if or when a severe weather watch/warning is issued.

We are tracking the storms and will bring you updates as necessary throughout the afternoon and into the overnight hours.

