Local News
Storms Expected in Houston Tonight; What you need to know!
Spring, Texas – A cold front will bring the potential for severe weather to develop across the Houston Metroplex this afternoon into early Saturday morning.
WHAT TO EXPECT?
The Storm Prediction Center has placed Houston and, more specifically Harris and Montgomery County in a Level 3 ‘Enhanced Risk” area for severe weather to develop. There is a chance that storms could produce damaging wind, hail, and even isolated tornadoes. The line of storms is expected to be quick moving, so flooding is not a concern.
WHEN WILL IT HIT?
The chance for storms to develop begins this afternoon. Some isolated thunderstorms could develop ahead of the squall line. There is a more widespread threat for severe weather Friday night when the line of storms moves across the Houston area. Models indicate that these storms will move across Harris and Montgomery County between 10:00 PM to 1:00 AM.
WHAT CAN I DO TO PREPARE?
I think it is important for folks to understand that not everyone in the threat areas will see severe weather. The threat of severe weather is constantly changing and we will know more as we progress throughout the day. We recommend staying weather aware this afternoon and evening. Ensure you have notifications enabled on your smartphone from the National Weather Service to alert you if or when a severe weather watch/warning is issued.
We are tracking the storms and will bring you updates as necessary throughout the afternoon and into the overnight hours.
TRACK THE STORMS: View our interactive weather radar
FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: Stay up to date with the latest information
Thank you NetDepot!
Our website is proudly housed out of a local data center. Our state-of-the-art servers are managed by our partners at NetDepot.com located in Spring, Texas!
Disclaimer:
All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Information, reports, releases, and events are subject to change. Any logos or trademarked images are copyright protected by their respective owners. Their use does not imply endorsement of or by this website.
Spring Media, LLC is independently and privately owned. We are not affiliated or endorsed by any government or civic entity, including any City or any other government or administrative organization.
In Case You Missed It
-
Crime1 week ago
Female Dead After Being Struck In Neck By Possible Celebratory Gun Fire
-
Crime1 week ago
19-Year-Old Shot in Face After Answering Door of Home
-
Local News4 days ago
Female Dies At Hospital After Being Struck By Vehicle on Stuebner Airline
-
Crime6 days ago
Man Threatening to Jump off Hardy Toll Road Connector
-
Health & Fitness1 week ago
Meningitis Exposure Reported at Local Spring Medical Clinic
-
Crime4 days ago
Two Students Charged With Felony Arson After Igniting Aerial Fireworks Inside Klein Forest High School
-
Local News4 days ago
I-45 Closed While Firefighters Work To Free Person Trapped in Crashed Vehicle
-
Crime3 weeks ago
Career Criminals Arrested in Attempted ATM Bomb Heist