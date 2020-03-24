Spring, Texas – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has issued a “Stay Home-Work Safe” order for Harris County during a joint press conference, Tuesday morning.

The order goes in to effect at 11:59 PM, Tuesday, March 24th and continues until April 3rd unless extended or revised. The “Stay Home-Work Safe” order will encompass all of Harris County including incorporated, unincorporated, and all cities that fall within the county.

“This means that all of us should stay home unless our jobs are essential for the health and safety of our community,” said County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

According to the federal government, there are 16 critical infrastructure sectors whose assets, systems, and networks, whether physical or virtual, are considered so vital to the United States that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on security, national economic security, national public health or safety, or any combination thereof. Presidential Policy Directive 21 (PPD-21): PPD-21 identifies 16 critical infrastructure sectors.

Essential activities such as grocery shopping or picking up medications from the pharmacy will still be allowed.

Restaurant dining rooms will remain closed – they will still be able to operate carryout, drive-thru, and delivery operations.

Daycares that care for children of essential employees will remain open.

City and county parks will also remain open but officials urge residents to not utilize playgrounds, benches, or workout equipment.

Hidalgo says that those that do not comply with the order could face a fine or up to 180 days in jail.