Crime
Statement from Klein ISD Regarding Klein Forest High School Incident
Houston, Texas – Klein ISD has released the following statement in reference to the incident that occurred at Klein Forest High School, Tuesday.
—
Klein ISD Families and Community:
Today, January 7, 2020, an incident occurred at Klein Forest High School. We believe it is important to keep you informed about our district.
The incident is still under investigation, but it is believed that an aerial firework placed in a container was discharged at approximately 1 p.m. Klein ISD Police Officers on duty at the campus immediately responded and began executing the emergency operations plan. Students and staff evacuated the building immediately and all students and staff are safe.
Four Klein ISD students sustained minor injuries and were immediately checked by the school nurse and by Cypress Creek EMS when they arrived on the scene. They have been cleared by the EMS and are with their families. No students or staff needed hospitalization for further medical attention. Counselors were on site immediately to provide support.
A suspect has been detained by law enforcement and issued an emergency expulsion in accordance with the student code of conduct by Klein ISD administration. As the investigation continues, Klein ISD will hold all involved in this incident responsible to the fullest extent of the student code of conduct and the law.
The District is grateful for the immediate response of emergency personnel, law enforcement, and first responders working with the Klein Police Department in responding to this incident.
Klein Forest students, staff and administration are to be commended for ensuring a smooth and orderly evacuation.
All criminal acts are taken seriously, investigated completely, and addressed through the Student Code of Conduct as well as through law enforcement. The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority in Klein ISD. We encourage all of our students and staff to be vigilant and proactive. Please contact us whenever you see or hear something suspicious concerning Klein ISD. If you see something, say something. Don’t spread it, report it. Use the Keep Klein Safe red button located at the top of all Klein ISD webpages. https://kleinisd.net/keepkleinsafe
