1 minute read

Starbucks Set To Open New Location In The Mark At City Place

Nathan Graves
October 11, 2021
Spring, Texas – Starbucks is slated to open a new storefront in early 2022 at 1400 Lake Plaza Drive in The Mark At City Place, according to an October 7 news release. The coffee chain will join Chipotle in the commercial bottom floor of the luxury midrise apartment building and will be the first dedicated coffee shop in the newly developed City Place.

The new Starbucks is sure to be popular among the thousands of employees that live and work in City Place. The master-planned community is home to several large campuses of major companies such as ExxonMobil, Southwestern Energy, and Hewlett Packard Inc. and is currently undergoing an expansion that will add hundreds of single-family homes to the surrounding area.

