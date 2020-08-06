Spring, Texas – Homicide investigators need the publics’ help in identifying a person of interest, in the death of a man at a local sports bar.

On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at approximately 12:00 AM, Harris County Sheriff’s Office District 2 Patrol deputies responded to The Stadium Sports Bar, located at 1428 Spring Cypress Rd., in reference to shots fired in the parking lot.

An adult male was shot in the parking lot before stumbling back into the bar and collapsing.

The male now identified as Eutiquio Flores, age 35, died on the scene. Two other adult males arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds near the time of the incident.

Homicide investigators and Crime Scene Unit personnel arrived at the scene.

The investigation of the incident has revealed a shootout occurred in the parking lot of the bar between two Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs.

Anyone with information on the identity of the male is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or crime stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Source: Harris County Sheriff’s Office