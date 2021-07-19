Springwoods Village Renamed City Place, Undergoing Large Expansion





Spring, Texas – On June 29, 2021, CDC Houston, a subsidiary of Coventry Development Corporation, announced a plan for the significant expansion of the development directly west of the exchange between I-45 and Grand Parkway. Formerly known as Springwoods Village and now named City Place, the area is already home to a robust community, mixed-use developments, and several major corporations.

The expansion plan will add thousands of homes and significantly increase the residential capacity of City Place, where the adjacent workplaces are already the site of over 21,000 jobs. Phase 1 of the development will create 600 single-family homes, scheduled to go on the market in 2023. Phase 2 will include multifamily housing options and Phase 3 will focus on the integration of urban elements in the complex.

City Place is designed to be highly interconnected and walkable, with residents living in close proximity to leisure, recreation, and entertainment as well as to their workplaces. CDC Houston Executive Vice President Warren Wilson commented, “It’s a city. It’s really becoming a city, and we expect this Phase 3 activity to really take us to that next level of urban design from a residential standpoint.”

Originally opened in 2014, the 2,000-acre master-planned community has gained notoriety for being home to the headquarters of companies such as ExxonMobil and Southwestern Energy and was recently chosen as the site of the new headquarters of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise. The tech giant has thousands of employees in the Houston area and its new campus is scheduled to open in early 2022.

The new name for the development derives from CityPlace, an existing 60-acre mixed-use development that is the hub of the original Springwoods Village. The area features a central plaza, office buildings, multifamily residential units, lodging, and an expanding roster of restaurants, retailers, and entertainment offerings.

President of Coventry Development Corporation Robert Asselbergs said of the name change, “It became clear the Springwoods Village name is not ideally aligned with the energetic and forward-looking community we’re creating. We realized that ‘CityPlace,’ the name we’d already adopted for our mixed-use core, is a far better fit and can be readily expanded to encompass the entire community.”

Several new roads and paths will accommodate the coming growth and will make City Place more accessible and connected to the Spring area. The west end of Springwoods Village Parkway will be extended to connect to Grand Parkway, creating a new interchange that will serve as an important doorway into the residential part of the community. Similarly, Energy Drive will extend southward and connect to I-45 via a new interchange.

Three days before the City Place expansion was announced, on June 26, officials from CDC Houston and Harris County Precinct 4 celebrated the completion of a three-mile extension of a Spring Creek Greenway trail that now connects Rothwood Park to City Place and into the larger complex of the Spring Creek Greenway. New trails will allow the growing City Place community easy access to the largest forested urban greenway in the United States and actualize the developers’ intent to have City Place integrated with open and green spaces.

Construction will be performed by DMB Development, an Arizona-based firm that specializes in the construction of unique planned communities. This will be DMB Development’s first project in Texas.