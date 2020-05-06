Spring, Texas – Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Spring will be opening their dining room at 25% capacity starting Wednesday.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Walk-On’s initially opened on March 19th for curbside pick-up and delivery only. On Wednesday, May 6th at 11:00 AM Walk-On’s dining room will make its debut and open at 25% capacity. In addition to adhering to all federal, state, and local guidelines, Walk-On’s has implemented enhanced sanitation standards and processes. Some of the new measures include:

All team members will be wearing masks at all times.

Checkered seating will be implemented to follow social distancing.

We have done a full cleaning and detailing of bathrooms, walls, floors, shelves, equipment, phones, drink and ice machines, etc.

We have enhanced cleaners to use on all public surfaces.

Silverware is removed from all tables and will be brought to you when you are seated.

Condiments are available upon request.

There will be markers in the waiting area 6 ft apart to ensure social distancing while waiting to be seated.

We are introducing disposable menus to reduce the number of surfaces touched by the public.

To-geaux and delivery orders will continue to have tamper-proof stickers, and curbside service will still be available.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Spring

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Spring is located at 21930 Kuykendahl Road, Spring, TX 77379. Their phone number is 281-801-7171. Hours of operation are: 11:00 AM until 11:00 PM Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 AM until 12:00 AM on Saturday and Sunday. To learn more visit, facebook.com/WalkOnsSpring.