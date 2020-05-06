Spring, Texas – Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Spring will be opening their dining room at 25% capacity starting Wednesday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Walk-On’s initially opened on March 19th for curbside pick-up and delivery only. On Wednesday, May 6th at 11:00 AM Walk-On’s dining room will make its debut and open at 25% capacity. In addition to adhering to all federal, state, and local guidelines, Walk-On’s has implemented enhanced sanitation standards and processes. Some of the new measures include:
- All team members will be wearing masks at all times.
- Checkered seating will be implemented to follow social distancing.
- We have done a full cleaning and detailing of bathrooms, walls, floors, shelves, equipment, phones, drink and ice machines, etc.
- We have enhanced cleaners to use on all public surfaces.
- Silverware is removed from all tables and will be brought to you when you are seated.
- Condiments are available upon request.
- There will be markers in the waiting area 6 ft apart to ensure social distancing while waiting to be seated.
- We are introducing disposable menus to reduce the number of surfaces touched by the public.
- To-geaux and delivery orders will continue to have tamper-proof stickers, and curbside service will still be available.
About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Spring
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Spring is located at 21930 Kuykendahl Road, Spring, TX 77379. Their phone number is 281-801-7171. Hours of operation are: 11:00 AM until 11:00 PM Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 AM until 12:00 AM on Saturday and Sunday. To learn more visit, facebook.com/WalkOnsSpring.