Spring Resident Claims $7.75 Million Lotto Texas Jackpot

Spring, Texas – After claiming a winning Lotto Texas ticket six months after purchasing it, a Spring resident has become a millionaire.
The Spring resident who elected to remain anonymous purchased the winning lotto ticket from a Fuel Zone located at 6301 FM 1960 W in Humble for the January 9 drawing.
The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn; 3-11-23-35-41-54.
The ticket was due to expire Thursday, July 8 at 5 p.m. CT. Winning tickets in Texas are only valid for 180 days from the date of the drawing, so this resident was on the verge of missing the deadline.
The lucky Spring resident chose the cash value option, resulting in a payout of $6,197,606.84 before taxes.
The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Saturday, July 10. The advertised jackpot prize for the drawing is set at an estimated annuitized $7.25 million.
Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.