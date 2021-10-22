Spring Native Glenn Otto Makes Impressive Debut In Major League Baseball Against His Hometown Team





Spring, Texas – A Spring native turned Major League Baseball pitcher made headlines in the final stretch of the MLB season and in doing so put some Houston Astros fans in a tough rooting position. 25-year-old Glenn Otto made his professional debut on August 27 with the Texas Rangers and had a storybook first game against his hometown team, the Astros.

Otto threw five scoreless innings and racked up seven strikeouts in his debut- no easy feat for a rookie playing against one of the most dominant teams in the league. With his family cheering from the stands, Otto’s performance garnered praise from analysts, commentators, and his coaches, and though the Astros ultimately won in a late-game comeback, the rookie had plenty to be excited about.

“It felt great,” he said after the game. “All I can say is praise God for this opportunity- to be able to do it in my home state. It went very well; it’s a great start to my big-league career.”

Otto was born and raised in Spring and grew up rooting for the Astros. He attended Haude Elementary in Klein where he was already telling teachers he wanted to be a baseball player when he grew up, and he was on the honor roll at Concordia Lutheran High in Tomball. Later at the nearby Rice University, Otto studied sports management and was selected for the 2016 Collegiate National Baseball Team which gave him the opportunity to travel and play in Japan, Taiwan, and Cuba.

After being drafted by the New York Yankees in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, Otto played for the Yankee’s minor league team, the Gulf Coast Yankees, for four years before being traded to the Rangers in July of 2021. He was assigned to the Rangers’ affiliate team, Round Rock Express, until the day he made his debut when the Rangers selected his contract and activated him.

Otto played in six major league games late in the season and along the way established himself as a solid strikeout pitcher with convincing poise and confidence. It’s hard not to notice Otto’s talent, and it puts Astros fans in Spring in a tough position for the fledgling pitcher’s next matchup with the Astros. Do you root for the hometown team, or do you root for the hometown kid?