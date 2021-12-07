Spring Man Charged with Murder After Shooting, Killing Wife

Spring, Texas – A 57-year-old Spring man is behind bars after shooting and fatally wounding his 48-year-old wife early Monday.

Around 11:00 AM Monday, deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office responded to the 19800 block of Rose Dawn Lane in the Gleannloch Farms subdivision after receiving 911 calls for shots fired. When deputies arrived they located a female victim identified as Patricia Birmingham (48) with multiple gunshot wounds to her chest and head.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators arrested the victim’s husband, 57-year-old Carey Birmingham and charged him with murder in this apparent domestic disturbance.

Birmingham was booked into the Harris County Jail and his bond was set to $200,000.00. He is due back in the 248th District Court with Judge Hilary Unger on Wednesday.