Spring, Texas – On Monday evening multiple school districts, including Spring, Klein, Tomball, and Conroe announced that schools will be closed until April 10th.

The closures are in response to the worsening COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.

For more information on regarding the closures, please visit:

Spring: https://www.springisd.org/coronavirus

Klein: https://news.kleinisd.net/2020/03/16/update-9-schools-closed-until-april-10/

Tomball: https://www.tomballisd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=307639&type=d&pREC_ID=1843043