Spring, Texas – Spring and Klein ISD’s have stepped up to the plate in an effort to help families with prepared meals during the Coronavirus crisis.

Both districts announced today that they will be offering free curbside take-home meals to district families.

According to Klein ISD, the district will provide free drive-thru or curbside meals at Klein Intermediate, Wunderlich Intermediate, Mittlestat Elementary, and Schultz Elementary between 8:00 AM and 11:00 AM on Monday, March 16th and Tuesday, March 17th. Families will be able to pick up enough meals to cover the entire week for anyone 18 years of age and under in their household.

Additionally, Spring ISD says they will provide meals available for pickup at select Spring ISD campuses between 8:00 AM and 11:00 AM. The district did not specify locations or dates but stated that more information will be released in the coming days.

These announcements were made after numerous school districts have canceled classes next week due to the public health emergency related to COVID-19/Coronavirus.

For more on COVID-19 and specific information related to your child’s school district, please visit:

Klein ISD: https://kleinisd.net/covid19

Spring ISD: https://www.springisd.org/coronavirus