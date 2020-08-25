Spring, Texas – School officials with the Spring, Klein, and Conroe ISDs have announced that they will be closing campuses and suspending school activities ahead of Hurricane Laura.

Spring ISD school campuses and offices will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday, Aug. 26th) through Friday (Aug. 28th). There will be no virtual classes or activities during this time. Curbside meal distribution is also suspended.

Klein and Conroe ISD campuses and offices will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday, Aug. 26th) and Thursday (Aug. 27th). Klein ISD meal distribution will also be suspended. Officials with both the Klein and Conroe ISDs plan to evaluate the storm’s impact on Thursday before communicating plans for Friday activities.

