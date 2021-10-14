Spring ISD Superintendent Rodney Watson Accepts New Position With Texas Association Of School Boards





Spring, Texas – Spring Independent School District announced in an October 14 news release that Superintendent Dr. Rodney Watson will be leaving Spring ISD to begin a new role with the Texas Association of School Boards as deputy executive director, effective January 2022.

Watson entered his current role as district superintendent in July 2014 after serving as Chief Human Resources Officer for Houston ISD. The Spring ISD website lists some of his many achievements over the last seven years, including spearheading developments in early-childhood and special education, improving student data management, and implementing new-teacher and postsecondary preparedness programs.

In February 2021, Watson was chosen for the Superintendent of the Year Award by the National School Foundation Association for his innovations and his commitment to the advancement of schools, students, and their communities. Spring ISD Board President Rhonda Newhouse has said that he is leaving big shoes to fill.

Watson is quoted in the announcement saying, “I am deeply proud of all we have accomplished together as a team in Spring ISD for the benefit of the more than 33,000 students we serve every day. I have worked shoulder to shoulder over the past seven years with a phenomenal board, excellent principals, central office administrators, and school staff to improve student outcomes — and I look forward to joining TASB to offer critical support needed for school districts across the state.”

For more information, read the Spring ISD news release here.