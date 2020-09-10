Spring, Texas – Spring ISD sent out an update on Wednesday, Sept. 9 regarding the 2020-21 Instructional Calendars.

The email stated that the Board of Trustees met on Tuesday to approve making Tuesday, Nov. 3 a day off for all students to accommodate voters on Election Day. Many campuses in the district will serve as polling sites, and this decision was made to help ease traffic congestion and ensure the health and safety of all on campus.

In addition, the Board is also discussing moving back to a traditional calendar, minus the the planned intersessional breaks. Texas Education Agency (TEA) guidelines have changed and now allow the districts the ability to move students to remote learning in the event a campus must close. Because of this new guideline, the intersessional breaks are now unnecessary.

The district is currently considering revising the calendar to a traditional instructional calendar by removing the first intersessional break. The first break was scheduled for Oct. 5-9. All students, in-person and online, will be attend class that week.