Watson noted the return back to school is only for families who want their students to attend school in-person. Any families that opt to keep their students at home will continue with remote learning using Empowered Learning At-Home provided by the district. The district anticipates 50% of its 35,000 students to opt in to in-person instruction.

The district will be offering more flexibility when it comes to moving from remote to in-person instruction if families change their minds. Parents will be able to make the switch at any time and will not have to wait until the end of a grading period to do so. Spring ISD did note that this switch can take up to two weeks, which will give the district time to adjust staffing and arrange bus transportation. Parents can switch their students to remote learning at any time.

In addition to the newly released timeline, the district also released a website with information about any COVID-19 cases in the district. https://www.springisd.org/covidtracker

To learn more about in-person instruction and what it will look like for students and staff, click here: https://www.springisd.org/reopen

Photo credit: Spring ISD website