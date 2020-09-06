Spring, Texas – Spring ISD recently released a timeline for families who want their students to return to school for in-person instruction starting Monday, Sept. 14.
“We’re taking a very intentional approach with our phased timeline,” said Superintendent Dr. Rodney E. Watson. “We need to align with TEA requirements by giving parents an on-campus option, but we want to make sure we’re taking an approach that prioritizes health and safety.”
On Monday, Sept. 14, the district will start by allowing CASE, Early Childhood Special Education students, and any students in prekindergarten to second grade whose families want in-person instruction to attend school on campus.
On Monday, Sept. 21, students in grades 3-7 and grades 9 and 10 will be allowed back on campus. Finally, on Monday, Sept. 28, students in grade 8 and grades 11 and 12, families who want their students to return to in-person instruction are able to attend school on campus.
During the transition, all elementary and middle school students will return to a daily, on-campus schedule. High school students will will return to a hybrid, alternating day schedule.
“While we continue to monitor public health conditions and recognize that Harris County still remains in the ‘red,’ we are encouraged that some recent data shows some positive trends for the Houston area,” Watson said. “This phased approach will allow us to ease back to on-campus routines with our new safety-first COVID-19 protocols in place. Our goal is to bring back all students whose families want in-person instruction by Monday, Sept. 28.”
Watson noted the return back to school is only for families who want their students to attend school in-person. Any families that opt to keep their students at home will continue with remote learning using Empowered Learning At-Home provided by the district. The district anticipates 50% of its 35,000 students to opt in to in-person instruction.
The district will be offering more flexibility when it comes to moving from remote to in-person instruction if families change their minds. Parents will be able to make the switch at any time and will not have to wait until the end of a grading period to do so. Spring ISD did note that this switch can take up to two weeks, which will give the district time to adjust staffing and arrange bus transportation. Parents can switch their students to remote learning at any time.
In addition to the newly released timeline, the district also released a website with information about any COVID-19 cases in the district. https://www.springisd.org/covidtracker
To learn more about in-person instruction and what it will look like for students and staff, click here: https://www.springisd.org/reopen
Photo credit: Spring ISD website