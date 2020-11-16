Spring, Texas – Spring ISD is mourning the loss of former Spring ISD Superintendent Dr. Gordon M. Anderson, who passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Anderson served as superintendent for 16 years, from May 1981 to June 1997, when he retired.

During his time leading the district, Anderson accomplished many educational goals, launched a number of new Spring ISD schools, and saw the district achieve both state and national recognitions, including several related to outstanding financial reporting. He is credited for his adaptation of a five-year educational plan, a strategic planning process still used in Spring ISD. He also oversaw the introduction of computers into the district’s math classrooms in the early 1980s, a forerunner to the blended-learning offerings of today.

His business sense and management style helped guide collaborative work with the Board of Trustees to provide a clear direction for achievement and growth in the district, and his tenure saw the launch of several initiatives and programs that continue to benefit Spring ISD to this day, including the establishment of the Spring ISD Education Foundation and the Spring ISD Police Department.

“When I first came to Spring ISD, one of the things that struck me was the district’s strong sense of community, continuity and shared history over the decades since its formation, and Dr. Anderson remains an important part of that legacy,” said Superintendent Dr. Rodney E. Watson. “His history of service to Spring ISD left a lasting impact and still shapes how we approach the crucial work of public education today. Our condolences go out to his family and all those who knew and worked with him over the years.”

Dr. Anderson was known as a “people person” who developed lasting positive relationships with students, teachers, parents, and community members. He incorporated lessons and ideas from business and the corporate world into the management of the growing school district but also worked to engage everyone, from top-level administrators to students and area residents, in feeling they were part of the team.

He was one of five finalists for the 1995 Texas Superintendent of the Year award, and in 2001, Spring ISD renamed its central administration building in his honor: the Gordon M. Anderson Leadership Center.

“It always saddens us to learn of the passing of those who have gone before us in this great, ongoing work of education and the development of young people, work that we all hold so dear,” said Spring ISD Board of Trustees President Rhonda Newhouse. “Dr. Anderson fought the good fight, over many, many years, on behalf of students and families. His race may be finished, but his example inspires others to keep the faith and carry on the good work. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones.”

Source: Spring ISD