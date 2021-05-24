Education
Spring ISD Class of 2021 Valedictorians and Salutatorians Announced
Spring, Texas – Spring ISD recently announced their Valedictorians and Salutatorians for the Class of 2021’s upcoming graduations at its five high school campuses.
The five different campuses are Dekaney High School, Spring Early College Academy, Spring High School, Westfield High School and Carl Wunsche Sr. High School which will begin holding graduations on June 4th through the 5th at Planet Ford Stadium.
“We are incredibly proud of our vals and sals who worked so hard to earn these coveted ranks,” said Spring ISD Superintendent Rodney E. Watson in a recent announcement “Any student who is named val or sal has had to challenge themselves throughout high school by taking the most difficult classes and then excelling in them. I applaud their impressive academic accomplishment and am confident that they will continue to achieve great things after graduation.”
To celebrate these students, the district will be holding a special recognition banquet on Tuesday, May 25 at the Randall Reed Center. This event will include a special video remark from Westfield High school alumni and actor Chris LeBlac.
The following is a list recognizing the valedictorians, salutatorians, and their future colleges:
Dekaney High School
- Galilea Luna, Salutatorian – University of Texas at Austin
- Paiton Olivea Kim McEwen, Valedictorian – Colby College
Spring Early College Academy
- Pearl White Tran, Salutatorian – University of Texas at Austin
- Cody Chou, Valedictorian – Harvard University
Spring High School
- Armando Marquez Campos, Salutatorian – University of Texas at Austin
- Toneelea Shaftner, Valedictorian – Sam Houston State University
Westfield High School
- Braxton Budd, Salutatorian – University of Texas at Austin
- Da’Vion Tatum, Valedictorian – Harvard University
Carl Wunsche Sr. High School
- Nancy Van Lo, Salutatorian – University of Texas at Austin
- Kevin Wang, Valedictorian – University of Texas at Austin
Visit the Spring ISD website’s graduation page at https://www.springisd.org/graduation for more information on the in-person and online graduation ceremonies.
