Spring, Texas (Spring ISD) – With the first day of remote learning for Spring ISD on Aug. 17, the district’s Child Nutrition Department will again offer curbside meals to ensure all students have the nutrition they need. To simplify pickup and save parent’s time, the district will offer bundles twice a week containing meals for several days.

For at least the first four weeks of school or through Sept. 11, meals will be available for curbside pickup at all Spring ISD elementary schools except Clark Intermediate.

Here are some important details:

– Parents/Guardians may pick up meals at any elementary location, regardless of their child’s grade.

– Students are not required to be in the vehicle.

– Student ID number or ID badge MUST BE presented in order to pick up meals.

– Meals are for Spring ISD students only.

– Breakfast is free for all students across the district.

– Lunch is free for all students enrolled in Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools.

– For students attending non-CEP schools (see list below), lunch cost is based on a child’s free, reduced, or paid status.

– Select only ONE serving time per designated day to pick up meals.

Curbside Meal Serving Times:

The first week of school:

– Monday, Aug. 17: Pick up meals for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

– Thursday, Aug. 20: Pick up meals for Thursday, Friday, and Monday

Starting the second week of school:

– Tuesday: Pick up meals for Tuesday and Wednesday

– Thursday: Pick up meals for Thursday, Friday and Monday

Serving Times: (Select one of the following serving times)

– 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., or

– 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Non-Community Eligibility Schools:

The majority of schools in Spring ISD are CEP campuses and provide free breakfast and lunch. The following schools are not eligible for CEP. However, they offer breakfast free to all students. Lunch is offered based on students’ eligibility for free, reduced, or paid meals. This applies to all methods of meal service including curbside meals.

Northgate Crossing, Winship, Roberson, Twin Creeks, Springwoods Village, Spring Leadership Academy, Early College, Spring High School, and Wunsche.

Elementary lunch full price: $1.75

Secondary lunch full price: $2.00

Free & Reduced Applications:

If your child was on free or reduced-price meals in the 2019-20 school year, their status will carry over until Sept. 28. To continue receiving meal benefits after that date, you must re-apply. All households may apply for meal benefits at www.schoolcafe.com.

Source: Spring ISD