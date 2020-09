Spring, Texas – Spring ISD announced Tuesday evening that the district would be canceling in-person learning for the second day in a row due to “hazardous weather” conditions.

The district says they will be learning and working remotely on Wednesday, September 23. Teachers will provide virtual instruction and all staff will work from home.

Klein, Tomball, and Conroe ISD’s say they will make a determination after their call with Harris County Officials early Wednesday morning.