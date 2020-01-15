Local News
Spring Happenings Reader Locates Missing 26-Year-Old Autistic Man
Spring, Texas – We have great news to report this morning – the autistic man that was reported missing has been reunited with his family after being located by a reader of SpringHappenings.com.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office posted to Twitter asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 26-year-old autistic man that was last seen near FM 1960 and Interstate 45 on Tuesday. The plea for help was in turn, published to our website.
On Wednesday morning, Jennifer Stephens was traveling down FM 1960 near Stuebner Airline Road when she said she spotted a man that matched the photo published to Spring Happenings.
Stephens said his hair was a little shorter than in the photo but he was walking a brown and white dog on a leash.
When Stephens approached the 26-year-old, he told her that he was lost and wanted to be back home with his mother. Stephens told Spring Happenings that it was very difficult to understand what he was saying. “He was able to tell me that his dog’s name was Layla but I couldn’t understand him when he was trying to say his name.”
Deputies with the Harris County Sherrif’s Office responded to the scene to reunite the man with his family.
