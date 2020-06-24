UPDATE: The victims involved in the double fatality accident have been identified. Click here to read more.

Spring, Texas – Two people have been pronounced dead after a major accident near Spring Cypress and Kuykendahl.

The incident is happening in the 4400 block of Spring Cypress in front of Spring Guns and Ammo.

Two people have been pronounced deceased on the scene. Lifeflight is responding to transport a critically injured patient that remains trapped in one of the vehicles.

The roadway has been shut down in both directions. This is an active scene. Check back for updates.