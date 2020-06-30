Spring, Texas – Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown announced that they will not be reopening the waterpark as previously scheduled.

On June 11th, Splashtown announced that they would be opening the park to season pass holders beginning on June 29th, and to all other guests on July 3rd. The park has since announced that those plans are canceled and a revised reopening date has not been given.

The announcement was made shortly after Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered all rafting and tubing businesses, as well as bars to close.

Park officials have not provided any information on refund options for season pass holders.

Spring Happenings will continue to follow the latest and keep you updated when the park announces a new reopening date.