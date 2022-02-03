UPDATED: Area Schools Cancel Friday Classes

5:20PM UPDATE: Spring ISD has announced that it will be closed on Friday as well as all after school activities on Thursday.

4:50PM UPDATE: Klein ISD has now announced that it will be closed on Friday, February 4, 2022 as well. Spring ISD so far has cancelled only after school activities for Thursday.

Spring, Texas – Some area school districts have cancelled classes on Friday, February 4, 2022 in anticipation of icy conditions during the morning commute.

Both Conroe and Tomball ISD’s have announced that campuses will be closed on Friday as well as all after school activities on Thursday.

As of 4:00 PM, Spring and Klein ISDs have not yet announced their intentions.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until Friday at noon. Models indicate that ice could begin accumulating on bridges and overpasses as we move into the evening hours.