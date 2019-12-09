Business
Smashburger and PDQ Shut Down Operations at Several North-Houston Locations
Houston, Texas – During the 4th quarter of 2019, two fast-food chains have shut down operations in North Houston.
Smashburger, known for its 100% Certified Angus Beef hamburgers closed two locations.
- 10850 Louetta Road, Houston (Vintage Park)
- 17747 TX-249, Houston (Willowbrook)
Their Spring, Humble, Cypress and Atascocita locations remain open for business.
In addition, PDQ, known for its crispy fried chicken closed its Vintage Park location.
- 10723 Louetta Road, Houston (Vintage Park)
Both fast-food restaurants have not officially released the reason behind the closures.
