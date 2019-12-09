Smashburger and PDQ Shut Down Operations at Several North-Houston Locations





Houston, Texas – During the 4th quarter of 2019, two fast-food chains have shut down operations in North Houston.

Smashburger, known for its 100% Certified Angus Beef hamburgers closed two locations.

10850 Louetta Road, Houston (Vintage Park)

17747 TX-249, Houston (Willowbrook)

Their Spring, Humble, Cypress and Atascocita locations remain open for business.

In addition, PDQ, known for its crispy fried chicken closed its Vintage Park location.

10723 Louetta Road, Houston (Vintage Park)

Both fast-food restaurants have not officially released the reason behind the closures.