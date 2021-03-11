Harris County
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown Reopening May 1st
Spring, Texas – After a year of strict coronavirus restrictions, Six Flags announced that Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, Texas would reopen on May 1st.
Last year, the waterpark closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the company feels confident reopening its parks by enforcing strict standards of health and safety. As the company plans to reopen all 26 of its theme parks, they have announced they will adhere to all government and CDC health guidelines.
Season passes and pre-purchased tickets from 2020 will be valid upon reopening. Also, guests will be greeted by a new ride called the Wahoo Wave. The new attraction features a waterfall and a 30-foot drop. The park will also debut double-deck cabanas as part of the new Caribbean-themed portion of the park.
This 2021 season marks the 60th anniversary of Six Flags. The amusement park’s officials look forward to preparing for a safe reopening on May 1st.
Click here to visit Hurricane Harbor Splashtown’s official website.
