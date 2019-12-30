Local News
SILVER ALERT: Missing & Endangered Elderly Man from Spring
Spring, Texas – A Silver Alert has been issued for an endangered elderly man from Spring, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office.
Residents are asked to be on the lookout for 73-year-old Frank Matte of Spring, Texas, who is believed to be suffering from dementia.
Matte was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.
He was last seen on foot near the intersection of Champion Drive and Cypresswood.
Anyone with information about Frank Matte should immediately call the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables dispatch center at 281-376-3472.
