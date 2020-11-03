Spring, Texas – A SILVER ALERT has been issued for an 82-year-old man missing from the Spring area.

State officials issued a silver alert for 82-year-old George Simons. He was last seen in the 3700 block of Timber Lane Drive around 12:00 PM on November 01, 2020.

Simmons is described as the following:

82-year-old White Male

Blue Eyes

Gray Hair

5’10” Height

163 lbs Weight

Receding Hair Line

Simmons was last seen wearing a tan coat, white turtle neck shirt, and brown pants.

Investigators say he could be driving a white 2011 Honda Pilot bearing Texas license plate BTY8087.

If you have any information in regards to Simmons’ whereabouts, contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 281-376-3472.